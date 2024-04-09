Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: 20 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Gudi Padwa is an occasion when most of the people in India celebrate New Year and it is known by different names in different parts of the country. The Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9 with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. It is also the start of the Marathi New Year and harvesting festival in Maharashtra.
In West Bengal, this festival is known as Poila Boishalk, while in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as Ugadi. During this occasion, people decorate their homes and deck up in new clothes and it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur.
In this festival, people include special rituals and customs like decorating homes with flower and mango leaves, preparing traditional delicacies, exchanging gifts and greetings. They also visit temples to seek God's blessings for a prosperous new year.
Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes
- “May the fragrance of blossoming flowers fill your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “Wishing you a year filled with new beginnings, love, and success. Happy Marathi New Year!”
- “As the Gudi unfurls, may your dreams and aspirations soar high. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May this auspicious day bring blessings, good health, and abundance. Happy New Year!”
- “Let’s welcome the new year with open hearts and renewed hope. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May your life be as vibrant and colourful as the rangoli at your doorstep. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “On this special day, may Lord Brahma shower his divine blessings upon you. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May the neem leaves symbolise the bitter moments turning into sweet memories. Happy New Year!”
- “Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season of prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May the Gudi bring peace, wisdom, and fulfilment to your family. Happy Marathi New Year!”
- “Let’s cherish the traditions and create beautiful memories together. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May your home be filled with laughter, love, and togetherness. Happy New Year!”
- “As the sun rises on this auspicious day, may it illuminate your path to success. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May the melody of the shehnai fill your heart with joy and celebration. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “Wishing you a year of growth, resilience, and positivity. Happy Marathi New Year!”
- “May the Gudi protect your family and bring prosperity to your doorstep. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “Let’s raise the Gudi high, symbolising victory over challenges. Happy New Year!”
- “May the mango leaves bring freshness and abundance into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “On this festive occasion, may your bonds with loved ones strengthen. Happy Gudi Padwa!”
- “May the new year be as sweet as the jaggery in the Gudi. Happy Marathi New Year!”