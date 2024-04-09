Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: 20 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Gudi Padwa is an occasion when most of the people in India celebrate New Year and it is known by different names in different parts of the country. The Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9 with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri . It is also the start of the Marathi New Year and harvesting festival in Maharashtra.

In West Bengal, this festival is known as Poila Boishalk, while in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as Ugadi. During this occasion, people decorate their homes and deck up in new clothes and it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur.

In this festival, people include special rituals and customs like decorating homes with flower and mango leaves, preparing traditional delicacies, exchanging gifts and greetings. They also visit temples to seek God's blessings for a prosperous new year.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes