Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J-K: Rajnath Singh

The Minister reached here on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead

Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lauding the troops for their bravery, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had full faith that that the army will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I believe in your bravery and steadfastness Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," Singh said, addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Minister reached here on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Poonch ambush: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Rajnath Singh reaches J-K to evaluate security after terror attack

Narco-terror case: SIA raids continue for second day in J-K's Poonch

Govt working to make cooperatives strong part of rural life: PM Modi

PM to chair conference of chief secretaries in Delhi on Thursday-Friday

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

State govt will bear medical expenses of those affected in Ennore gas leak

J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

Topics : Rajnath Singh Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon