Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court



Giriraj Subramanium, the counsel representing Ashneer Grover, submitted that his client would abide by Delhi High Court's order, which directed Grover and BharatPe not to use unparliamentary language against each other. The counsel also asked for the removal of a statement made by BharatPe where the firm alleged that "Grover and family have committed a fraud". BharatPe's lawyer replied that they would remove the statement. Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former Managing Director (MD) of digital payments company BharatPe, has informed the Delhi High Court that he has removed all his social media posts and statements, which were alleged to be defamatory by the fintech firm.



On May 10, The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a first information report (FIR) against Grover and his family members for allegedly committing various crimes involving fraud, forgery, cheating and breach of trust. The complaint alleging the crimes was filed by BharatPe, which accused him of stealing company money. Last week, the Delhi High Court asked BharatPe and Grover to stop using “unparliamentary” and “defamatory” language against each other.



The filing comes after a 5-month investigation by Delhi Police. BharatPe said that the FIR would help agencies to help bring those responsible to justice. Grover, who has since launched a fantasy sports app called CrickPe, is yet to comment on the charges. He has denied any wrongdoing several times in the past.

According to the FIR, Grover engaged in embezzlement of Rs 71.76 crore. Along with Grover, five of his relatives have also come under the radar. This includes his wife Madhuri Jain Grover along with his brother-in-laws Shwetank Jain, Deepak Gupta, and Suresh Jain. If found guilty, Grover and his family members can face up to 10 years of imprisonment.