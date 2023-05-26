close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years, details inside

According to the police, the parents' complaint led to the filing of a case 17 years ago at Delhi's Gokulpuri Police Station

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years

Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years. Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to police officials on Thursday, a 32-year-old Delhi woman who was kidnapped in 2006 was found in the national capital. According to the police, a case was enlisted a long time back at Gokulpuri Police Station in Delhi after the parents held up a complaint.
Consequently, a complaint from her parents led to the filing of a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code in 2006 at the Gokulpuri Police Station in Delhi.

 

Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Official statements

"On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 (now) who has kidnapped 17 years ago," according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena. Accordingly, on the complaint of her parents, a case was filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station, Delhi.

"The young lady was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl told that after going out, she was dwelling with an individual named Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya, UP and from there on she left Deepak in lockdown after a few dispute and began living in Gokalpuri in a rented home," police said.
In 2023, 116 kidnapped or abducted children and 301 missing people were found in the Shahdara district, according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena.

Also Read

Atiq Ahmad, two others get life term in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over mobile phone snatching incident

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Pakistan HRC 'deeply concerned' by random cases, arrests of PTI workers

Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee

SECR to revamp Chhattisgarh rly stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Delhi ordinance row: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Cong chief Kharge, Rahul

Passengers create ruckus at Patna airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against income tax assessment transfer


 

Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Report Overview

According to a report in 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded 1,01,707 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2021, a 19.9% increase from 2020. 17,605 of those who were kidnapped or taken away were men, 86,543 were women, and one person was transgender.

Among the main five states announcing abduction and kidnapping were Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. In addition, the report stated that more than 11 kidnappings were reported every hour throughout the year and that there would be an average of 82 murders per day in India in 2021.
The report also says that a sum of 29,272 cases of murder including 30,132 victims was enrolled during 2021, showing a minor increment of 0.3 per cent more than 2020.

Topics : Delhi Delhi Police New Delhi

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against income tax assessment transfer

legal, law, judiciary, order
2 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Tesla has been lobbying with the Indian government to reduce the duty on imported cars.
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon