Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years, details inside

According to police officials on Thursday, a 32-year-old Delhi woman who was kidnapped in 2006 was found in the national capital. According to the police, a case was enlisted a long time back at Gokulpuri Police Station in Delhi after the parents held up a complaint.
Consequently, a complaint from her parents led to the filing of a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code in 2006 at the Gokulpuri Police Station in Delhi.
Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Official statements
"On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 (now) who has kidnapped 17 years ago," according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena. Accordingly, on the complaint of her parents, a case was filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station, Delhi.
"The young lady was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl told that after going out, she was dwelling with an individual named Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya, UP and from there on she left Deepak in lockdown after a few dispute and began living in Gokalpuri in a rented home," police said.
In 2023, 116 kidnapped or abducted children and 301 missing people were found in the Shahdara district, according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena.
Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Report Overview
According to a report in 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded 1,01,707 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2021, a 19.9% increase from 2020. 17,605 of those who were kidnapped or taken away were men, 86,543 were women, and one person was transgender.
Among the main five states announcing abduction and kidnapping were Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. In addition, the report stated that more than 11 kidnappings were reported every hour throughout the year and that there would be an average of 82 murders per day in India in 2021.
The report also says that a sum of 29,272 cases of murder including 30,132 victims was enrolled during 2021, showing a minor increment of 0.3 per cent more than 2020.