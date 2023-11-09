Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Health, holiday, and happiness: Business honchos' Diwali wish list

The first big Diwali after the pandemic has industry leaders approaching the festival in a contemplative mood

Diwali Festival
Premium

BS Reporters New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
It’s a question not many business honchos appear to have given much thought to. So, when you ask them, “What would you like to gift yourself this Diwali?”, first comes laughter and then pensive silence. “Gift myself? That will require some thinking,” many of them reply.

While they may still indulge in luxuries like high-end cars, watches or prized artworks, what many eventually share is a wish list of intangibles: a gift of laughter, a long-overdue holiday, more family time, better health, mental serenity – and clean air.

Though things have been looking up since humankind emerged from the pandemic, the Covid years have left their mark. For Ajay Bijli, the man behind India’s multiplex story, the pandemic years proved

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Top 10 Diwali gift ideas to celebrate the festival of light; details inside

Delhi govt planning to induce artificial rain to combat air pollution

Odisha investing Rs 2,500 crore to support millet farmers: CM Patnaik

Chhattisgarh: Green chillis bloom in Bastar district's red corridors

Rajasthan HC allows BTP doctor to contest state Assembly elections 2023

Topics : National Health Service diwali parties festive season Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon