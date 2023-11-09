Health, holiday, and happiness: Business honchos' Diwali wish list

It’s a question not many business honchos appear to have given much thought to. So, when you ask them, “What would you like to gift yourself this Diwali?”, first comes laughter and then pensive silence. “Gift myself? That will require some thinking,” many of them reply.

While they may still indulge in luxuries like high-end cars, watches or prized artworks, what many eventually share is a wish list of intangibles: a gift of laughter, a long-overdue holiday, more family time, better health, mental serenity – and clean air.

Though things have been looking up since humankind emerged from the pandemic, the Covid years have left their mark. For Ajay Bijli, the man behind India’s multiplex story, the pandemic years proved