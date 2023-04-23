Here's a list of do's and don'ts to protect, treat yourself from heatwave

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a list of do's and don't one can follow to protect oneself from the heatwave and minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, one can take the following measures:
- Try to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM
- Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if one doesn't feel thirsty
- Choose lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes
- Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out sunshades in the sun
- Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high
- Carry water with you when travelling
- Avoid consuming alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, that make your body dehydrated
- Avoid high-protein food and stale food
- In case one has to work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
- If one feels they are fainting or ill, one should see a doctor immediately
- Have drinks like ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body
- Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink
- Keep home cool, use curtains, shutters or and normal-temperature shade open windows at night
- Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently
Here's how you can help a person hit with sunstroke:
- Lay the person in a cool place, under normal-temperature shade.
- Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour Torani water onthe head.
- The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.
- Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.
- Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.
- The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.
The NDMA also advised people who have come from a cooler climate to a hot climate to be extra careful.
"You may have such a person(s) visiting your family during the heat wave season. They should not move about in an open field for a period of one week till the body is acclimatised to heat and should drink plenty of water. Acclimatization is achieved by gradual exposure to the hot environment during heat wave," said the aurthority.
The NDMA also warned that heatwave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death.out sunshades