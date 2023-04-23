Here's a list of do's and don'ts to protect, treat yourself from heatwave

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a list of do's and don't one can follow to protect oneself from the heatwave and minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, one can take the following measures:

"You may have such a person(s) visiting your family during the heat wave season. They should not move about in an open field for a period of one week till the body is acclimatised to heat and should drink plenty of water. Acclimatization is achieved by gradual exposure to the hot environment during heat wave," said the aurthority.

The NDMA also advised people who have come from a cooler climate to a hot climate to be extra careful.