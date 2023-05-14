close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal govt to prepare drug de-addiction, rehabilitation policy, says CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for the youth addicted to drugs, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for the youth addicted to drugs, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

At a meeting where a draft policy was discussed, the chief minister said the life of the young generation is limited to mobile phones, which has led them towards drug abuse, according to a statement issued here.

He said the state government is taking strict action to prevent the youth from falling prey to drug abuse and a state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre will be established in the state with the support of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to achieve this goal.

Directing the officers concerned to identify approximately land for the centre, he said this centre will function with the aim of providing professional training to the inmates besides drug de-addiction. It would boost their lost confidence and guide them to progress in life.

The emphasis will also be laid on connecting them with family and society to enable these persons to return to a normal life, he said.

Also Read

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM, say Congress sources

Himachal's next CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a fighter who rose through ranks

Capturing institutions Cong culture, we believe in 'Sabka Sath': BJP MP

The addiction stigma

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Supreme Court makes a key clarification on grounds for bail under PMLA

LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part

Goa ration card holders get rice swarming with maggots, mites, fungus

Top headlines: Cong sweeps Karnataka, Siddaramaiah vows to fulfill promises

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Drug

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

David Warner accomplishes unique record against Punjab Kings in IPL

Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022 PTI
2 min read

Security forces fired at by militants in J-K's Anantnag; combat underway

Security forces
1 min read

In a joint operation, narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam
2 min read

Telangana BJP to hold 'Hindu Ekta Yatra'; Assam CM to participate

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams
1 min read

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna

court, law
3 min read

K'taka polls: Most exit polls miss mark, one gets scale of Cong win right

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon