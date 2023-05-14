close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

On the Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of BJP Telangana will organise 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday, said a party official. Chief Minister of Assam, Himantha Biswa Sharma, will also participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Telangana BJP Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Goa commodities Turkey Elections Recep Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine's border, says report

Russia flag
2 min read

Thailand polls today: Voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom

Thailand, Thailand flag
3 min read

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Imran expresses anger over Pak army's interference; asks to form own party

Imran Khan
1 min read

167K cases settled in National Lok Adalat, settlement amount at Rs 3099 cr

Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams
1 min read

K'taka polls: Most exit polls miss mark, one gets scale of Cong win right

Congress
3 min read

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna

court, law
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon