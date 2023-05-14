LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part
On the Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of BJP Telangana will organise 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday, said a party official. Chief Minister of Assam, Himantha Biswa Sharma, will also participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest.
First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:39 AM IST