Top headlines: Cong sweeps Karnataka, Siddaramaiah vows to fulfill promises

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside
The Congress scored an emphatic win in the Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday, winning 135 seats. The victory vindicated the party strategy of contesting the election on local issues, especially those affecting people's lives, such as inflation and corruption, and keeping state leaders in the forefront rather than meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its pitch of Hindutva or national issues. Read more
Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the incoming government in Karnataka would not only give its stamp of approval for the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the party in the first cabinet meeting itself but also pass an order to this effect immediately. He also said the mandate given by the people is to give a pro-people administration and not for "enjoyment". Read more
Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino said she’s excited to transform the company and achieve owner Elon Musk’s vision for the platform. In her first tweets since getting the job, Yaccarino said she’s committed to the development of the social media company and said feedback from users is “vital to that future.” Read more
W Bengal: Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'
Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday. They said that the members of Civil defence teams are continuously alerting the public and tourists and asking them to remain alert and avoid coming to the beach and areas close to the sea. Read more
Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears
Bangladesh and Myanmar ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that’s set to hit the two nations on Sunday, potentially causing widespread destruction to one of the most vulnerable areas in the region. Wind speeds could be as high as 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour at the time of Cyclone Mocha’s landfall, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department. It’s also predicted to cut across an area in Bangladesh, home to the world’s largest refugee camp which contains about a million Rohingyas. The storm will be equivalent to a category 4 hurricane. Read more