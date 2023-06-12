close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Pradesh to set up 3 high-end hotels along Kiratpur-Manali highway

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali highway to facilitate tourists, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Monday

IANS Shimla
Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali highway to facilitate tourists, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Monday.

The hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and aim to enhance the tourism experience in the state, he said, adding that a consultant has conducted a study to determine the best approach for implementing this project.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism and said the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane highway becomes operational.

The government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. "The government's efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to not only enhance the experience of visitors but also create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population," Sukhu said, as per an official statement.

Sukhu said in a recent Cabinet meeting, the decision was made to establish the highway-cum-tourist police stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district, and Bhunter in Kullu district, all falls along the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

--IANS

Also Read

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Hotels, resorts sold out on high demand for Christmas-New Year celebrations

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

K'taka minister warns officials against delay in execution of govt schemes

AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks

Right to live with dignity includes not being tied down by casteism: HC

Farmers still battling cases registered during protests against farm laws

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Indian Hotels Travel

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Deal activity plunges 87% YoY in May to $4.6 bn in value, 45% in volume

Deals, mergers,
3 min read

SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

exports, imports, cargo
1 min read

Lack of awareness, family's reluctancy hampering organ donation: Experts

Health, healthcare
3 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation from vulnerable areas, says PM

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon