Himachal Pradesh to set up 3 high-end hotels along Kiratpur-Manali highway

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali highway to facilitate tourists, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Monday.

The hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and aim to enhance the tourism experience in the state, he said, adding that a consultant has conducted a study to determine the best approach for implementing this project.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism and said the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane highway becomes operational.

The government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. "The government's efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to not only enhance the experience of visitors but also create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population," Sukhu said, as per an official statement.

Sukhu said in a recent Cabinet meeting, the decision was made to establish the highway-cum-tourist police stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district, and Bhunter in Kullu district, all falls along the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

--IANS

Also Read Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh Hotels, resorts sold out on high demand for Christmas-New Year celebrations New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan K'taka minister warns officials against delay in execution of govt schemes AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks Right to live with dignity includes not being tied down by casteism: HC Farmers still battling cases registered during protests against farm laws

vg/vd