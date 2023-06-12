K'taka minister warns officials against delay in execution of govt schemes

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister and Udupi district-in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said strict action will be taken against those who cause delay in implementation of government schemes.

Addressing a district-level meeting of officials in Udupi, she also cautioned them against indiscipline at work.

With a new government in office, it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that pro-people programmes of the government reached the people without delay, she said.

The minister instructed the officials to prepare the details of beneficiaries to facilitate the smooth implementation of key government schemes -- Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

Hebbalkar also said steps will be taken to relocate anganwadi centres currently operating in rented buildings to new premises.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra met the minister and held discussions on the damage caused by sea erosion in Byndoor taluk in his parliamentary constituency.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes being discussed all over country: Gehlot Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks Right to live with dignity includes not being tied down by casteism: HC Farmers still battling cases registered during protests against farm laws Massive fire at Ghazipur landfill site; 13 fire tenders rushed to spot Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation from vulnerable areas, says PM

He urged the minister to instruct the officials to take suitable action and release more grants to check sea erosion.