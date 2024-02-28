Himachal Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

The budget was presented on February 17, 2024 by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the passing of budget for 2024-25 and related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 6,24,21.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

The Budget was passed in the absence of BJP members as 15 of them were suspended and the remaining ten staged a walk out in protest.

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned a day ahead of schedule as political scenario changed dramatically after defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday and announcement of resignation by Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh from Sukhu cabinet.

The budget was presented on February 17, 2024 by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Discussions on the budget were held for four days from February 19 to 22.