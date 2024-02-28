Sensex (    %)
                        
CBI, ED can also arrest Shajahan Sheikh apart from state police: Cal HC

On a prayer by the state's advocate general, the court clarified its order of February 26 in which it had ordered the arrest of Sheikh by the police authority

Photo: Wikipedia

The division bench directed that it will be "well open to the CBI or the ED also to arrest" the absconding Sheikh, noting that he has been on the run for a substantial period | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the main accused in sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police.
On a prayer by the state's advocate general, the court clarified its order of February 26 in which it had ordered the arrest of Sheikh by the police authority.
A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam clarified that the court in its February 7 order had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and West Bengal Police by a single bench to probe an attack on ED officials.
The division bench directed that it will be "well open to the CBI or the ED also to arrest" the absconding Sheikh, noting that he has been on the run for a substantial period.
ED officials were attacked by a nearly 1,000-member strong mob at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on January 5 when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in connection with its probe into an alleged ration distribution scam in the state.

Topics : Calcutta High Court CBI Enforcement Directorate West Bengal

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

