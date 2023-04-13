close

Hindi can't be imposed on ancient Tamil, says TN Governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu is the soul of our country and it is a spiritual and cultural capital of our country, while Kashi is the centre of gravity, the Governor claimed

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tamil Nadu governor, R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi (Photo: indfoundation/Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Tamil is far more older than Hindi, closer perhaps to Sanskrit, and Hindi can't be imposed on any language, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday.

Unfortunately, over a period of time, out of ignorance or whatever one might call, there were certain policies which in 1960 tried to impose Hindi as a language. "Tamil is far more older than Hindi and if any language that can come closer to Tamil in its antiquity is Sanskrit not any other Indian language," the Governor said.

"There's no question of imposing any other language on Tamil, as this created a distance," Ravi said in his interaction with Tamil language students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during their "Tamil Nadu Darshan" at the Raj Bhavan here.

"Tamil is a very, very ancient and rich literature. Until I came here, my knowledge of Tamil literature, history and culture was very limited. In my service, I didn't get an opportunity. But after coming here I found it so amazing, especially its richness of thought - the Thirukkural," he said.

Tamil Nadu is the soul of our country and it is a spiritual and cultural capital of our country, while Kashi is the centre of gravity, the Governor claimed.

During the Kashi Tamil Sangamam organised in the months of November and December 2022, Ravi met the students pursuing various courses in Tamil at BHU and invited them on a "Tamil Nadu Darshan." The visit is organised to provide an opportunity to the non-Tamil students learning Tamil to have a first-hand experience of Tamil culture, traditions, cuisine, and artefacts and to understand the unique role Tamil plays in shaping India's incredible cultural, spiritual, and economic heritage.

The students, along with their faculty members, assistant professors, Department of Tamil Indian languages, BHU, commenced their tour on April 4 and have visited 11 districts.

The Governor emphasised the need to spread Tamil language and the wisdom of Tamil literature across the country and also for having "a galaxy of Tamil scholars coming from non-Tamil parts." He encouraged non-Tamil students to learn Tamil and immerse themselves in the age-old wisdom of Tamil literature.

He assured full scholarships for the non-Tamil students who are willing to pursue higher studies in Tamil and said that Raj Bhavan would organise "Tamil Nadu Darshan" regularly.

Later, felicitating about 10 distinguished personalities from diverse fields for their contribution to the society, Ravi said India has been witnessing "transformational change" in several fields since the last few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latter has been involving the people in ensuring transformation and was even empowering women, in the process.

Pointing to the founders of voluntary organisations on the occasion, as part of the "Think to Dare" series - V" at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said NGOs touched the lives of millions of people through their dedication and radiated smiles and hopes around. "Each one of you are touching the lives of 1000s of people. You are leaders in your own way and inspiration for others around," Ravi said.

While governments built infrastructure to make lives better for the people, NGOs served people with dedication, affection, a sense of belonging to the country besides service motive, he said.

Topics : Hindi language | Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

