Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

The Directorate of Medical (DME) officially released the PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List today, November 1.

Candidates who previously registered for the State PG Round 2 can now download the allotment list from the official website, tnmedicalselection.net

According to the website, the allotment list has been released for both management quota students and state government quota students.

The candidates need to first login to account by entering their details.

The selected candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges and pay their tution fees and verify their required documents.

The candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 cannot resign from the seats once confirmed and cannot participate in further rounds of the state PG counselling 2022.

Steps to download the allotment List