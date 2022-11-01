Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

JUST IN
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu officially released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu officially released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List today, November 1.

Candidates who previously registered for the State NEET PG Round 2 can now download the allotment list from the official website, tnmedicalselection.net

According to the website, the allotment list has been released for both management quota students and state government quota students.

The candidates need to first login to account by entering their details.

The selected candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges and pay their tution fees and verify their required documents.

The candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 cannot resign from the seats once confirmed and cannot participate in further rounds of the state NEET PG counselling 2022.

Steps to download the allotment List

  • Visit the official Tamil Nadu DME website – tnmedicalselection.net
  • Click on PG Courses and select PG Medical
  • The link to download the allotment order will appear
  • Candidates can then click on the login icon and enter their details
  • The allotment list will be available on the screen
  • Download the allotment list and keep a copy for future use

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:13 IST

