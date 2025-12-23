Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eminent Hindi writer, Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89

Eminent Hindi writer, Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89

He was 89. Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties

Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla

Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Eminent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments at a government hospital here, his family members said.

He was 89. Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI.  He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter. According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly. Shashwat Shukla said that after his father experienced breathing problems in October, he was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur.  After his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home. However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.  A celebrated literary figure, Vinod Kumar Shukla was the author of acclaimed novels such as 'Naukar Ki Kameez', 'Khilega To Dekhenge', 'Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi', and 'Ek Chuppi Jagah'. He was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Hindi literature, known for his unique, simple, and deeply evocative writing style.  For his unparalleled contribution to Hindi literature, creative excellence, and distinctive literary expression, Shukla was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour. The award was presented to him on November 21 this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur. He was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award.

 

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the family members of Shukla, and enquired about his health and well-being.

Shukla's novel 'Naukar Ki Kameez' was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

