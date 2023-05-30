Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know



This day is very special for Hindu devotees taking a bath in the holy water of the Ganges and celebrating the day together. This joyful celebration honours the entry of the Ganga on Earth. The auspicious day is here. Every year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the descent of the flow of the Ganges to the Earth.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: History According to Hindu Mythology, King Bhagiratha prayed to lord Brahma and fasted passionately to bring the Ganga River to Earth. He made all these efforts to free his forefathers' souls from the Sage Kapila's curse. According to Hindu Calendar, this is the festival of worshipping goddess Ganga and is celebrated on the tenth day, i.e., (Dashami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. According to the Gregorian calendar, this usually occurs in the month of May or June.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: Date Another name for Ganga Dussehra is Gangavataran, and it is celebrated every year on the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. This year the Ganga River is celebrated on May 30, 2023. Lord Brahma was pleased by Bhagiratha's prayers and granted his plea to lord Shiva to take the Ganga river in his matted hair and release it gently upon the Earth. Then the occasion comes when River Ganga flows from the skies to Earth to wash away all mankind's sins.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: Timings (Tithi)

Dashami Tithi Ends - 01:07 pm on May 30, 2023 Dashami Tithi Begins - 11:49 am on May 29, 2023

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 06:00 am on May 31, 2023 Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:29 am on May 30, 2023

What are the Rituals of Ganga Dussehra?

Devotees wake up early in the morning on Ganga Dussehra and take a dip in the sacred Ganga River. In the evening, devotees perform Ganga Arti, and they also offer flowers, Diya, betel leaves, fruits, and sweets to the holy river.

