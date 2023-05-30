close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala CPI(M) probes CITU leader's spouse buying Rs 50L MINI Cooper

After a video of a brand new Rs 5 million-worth MINI Cooper purchased by the wife of a top CITU leader went viral, the CPI(M) launched a probe

IANS Kochi
CPI-M Logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After a video of a brand new Rs 5 million-worth MINI Cooper purchased by the wife of a top CITU leader went viral, the CPI(M) launched a probe.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is the trade union wing of the CPI(M). The vehicle was purchased by the wife of P.K. Anil Kumar, who is the general secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, here.

Eyebrows were raised when the video showing the family of Kumar taking possession of the gleaming brand new MINI Cooper from the showroom came out.

Kumar said his wife bought the new car by availing a bank loan as she has a regular job at the Indian Oil Corporation.

Kumar recently was in the news when he by virtue of his post of general secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union was seen verbally attacking a woman, who owns a gas agency, here over an employee issue.

Incidentally not long ago, state CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's using a similar car at a party event came under huge attack on how the poor man's party leaders were engaging in a luxury.

Also Read

China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel for an undisclosed sum

Dollar plunges close to two-month low ahead of pivotal US jobs data

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

India registers single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 cases, active cases down

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Filled with humility and gratitude; will work harder: PM on govt's 9 yrs

Now, all eyes are on the CPI(M) probe. However, the findings in similar probes by the party have been kept as a closely guarded secret.

--IANS

sg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Communist Party of India CPI M Kerala government

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India's growth momentum likely to be sustained in 2023-24: RBI report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Adani
4 min read

As debt ceiling deal goes for vote, Prez Biden requests lawmakers' support

Joe Biden, US President
5 min read

India major partner in UN's strategy for digitisation in peacekeeping

United Nations
6 min read

Brazil's Lula welcomes back Venezuelan Prez for first time after ban

Nicolas Maduro
2 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon