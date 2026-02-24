Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Home ministry allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Home ministry allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu

The Assembly elections are expected to be held in April 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the initial batch of 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be inducted on March 10, 2026(File Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allotted an initial 50 companies of the CAPF to Tamil Nadu as a proactive security measure ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the initial batch of 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be inducted on March 10, 2026.

"50 companies of the CAPF have been initially allotted to Tamil Nadu by Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, for area domination, confidence-building measures in connection with the General Elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

 

The Assembly elections are expected to be held in April 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

