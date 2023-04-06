close

Home Ministry suggests CBI probe against Oxfam India for violation of FCRA

The home ministry found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, sources said.

The home ministry found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers.

During a survey carried out by the Income Tax department, multiple emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, sources said.

The survey also "exposed" Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the organisation liberally over the years, they said.

Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, allegedly routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of commission, sources said.

Following these findings, the home ministry recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of Oxfam India, they said.

Topics : Home Ministry | CBI | Oxfam

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

