close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Hope diplomatic row with Qatar will not hurt LNG import deals: Petronet CEO

The government in New Delhi said last week it was "deeply shocked" by a decision by a Qatar court to impose the death penalty on eight Indians arrested in the country last year

Photo: Bloomberg

It operates two LNG import terminals on the country's west coast - a 17.5 million tpy plant at Dahej, and a 5 million tpy facility at Kochi | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CEO of India's Petronet LNG said on Monday he hoped negotiations between India and Qatar to extend their long-term liquefied natural gas import deals beyond 2028 would not be harmed by a diplomatic row between the countries.

The government in New Delhi said last week it was "deeply shocked" by a decision by a Qatar court to impose the death penalty on eight Indians arrested in the country last year, on charges that have not been made public.
 
Petronet LNG CEO A. K. Singh said: "We are in business. It (the diplomatic row) will be handled at the highest level of the country... we hope this does not have any impact on business relations."
 
India's top gas importer has until the end of this year to renew its long-term agreements with Qatar.
 
Petronet at present buys 8.5 million metric tons per year (tpy) of LNG under its deals with Qatar, and is 'actively engaged' with the country for their renewal, Singh said at the company's September quarter earnings press conference.
 
It operates two LNG import terminals on the country's west coast - a 17.5 million tpy plant at Dahej, and a 5 million tpy facility at Kochi.
 
It is building a third LNG import plant, a 4 million tpy floating storage and regasification unit at Gopalpur in eastern Odisha state.
Singh said expansion of the Dahej terminal by 5 million tpy is expected to be completed by end-March 2024.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

ADNOC Gas signs three-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Death toll rises to 14 in Andhra Pradesh passenger train accident

Equiniti India aims to hire 2,300 employees as part of expansion in India

UP allocates Rs 1k cr to Startup Fund to support innovative biz ventures

Corruption weeded out from system under current regime: VP Dhankar

SKI Capital, PROSE partners to tap over Rs 2,500 crore SME IPO market

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Qatar LNG gas Fuel energy sector

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon