close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

UP allocates Rs 1k cr to Startup Fund to support innovative biz ventures

Soonicorns, minicorns on radar

startups, funding, business

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to the UP Startup Fund to support innovative business ventures and boost the startup ecosystem.

Of 108 unicorns in India, UP accounts for eight -- Paytm, Paytm Mall, India Mart, Moglix, Pine Labs, Innovaccer, InfoEdge, and Physics Wallah. 

The state has also created a network of more than 60 incubators to fund startups.

“Efforts are being made to promote startups in advanced areas, such as artificialiIntelligence (AI), drones, med-tech, blockchain, 5G, 6G, quantum computing, additive manufacturing, space tech, etc,” a senior government official said.

Besides, the state is taking steps to promote soonicorns and minicorns.

Unicorn is a privately held startup with a valuation of over a $1 billion, while soonicorn or soon-to-be unicorn is a startup with a strong growth potential and prospects of turning into a unicorn.

Currently, two soonicorn startups -- Class Plus and InShorts -- are working in the state.

“The state’s startup ecosystem also includes ‘minicorns’. This shows the diverse range of enterprises flourishing under the Yogi Adityanath government’s policy framework,” the official said.

The state had set a target of 10,000 startups by 2025, which it claims, is already achieved.

According to a KPMG report, UP possesses the fourth-largest startup ecosystem in the country.

There are startups in all 75 districts of the state with 49 percent emerging from the Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The ecosystem has created more than 100,000 employment opportunities in the state.

Agri-tech startups are also developing in the state and providing employment and socioeconomic growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the UP Council of Science & Technology (CST) has rolled out a programme to identify innovative ideas by students and provide seed capital in selected startup ideas.

Principal Secretary (science & technology) Narendra Bhooshan said the CST would help students commercialise their innovations. Recently, the CST announced to invest Rs 14 crore in 109 research proposals.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Corruption weeded out from system under current regime: VP Dhankar

SKI Capital, PROSE partners to tap over Rs 2,500 crore SME IPO market

PM Modi to chair meeting of Shree Somnath Trust at Raj Bhavan in Gujarat

India becomes model for nations engaged in health sector reforms: Mandaviya

India's rapid development, praise across world due to stable govt: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Paytm Uttar Pradesh start- ups CST brands

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon