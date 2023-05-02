close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ADNOC Gas signs three-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

Under the terms of the agreement, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Gas will supply TotalEnergies LNG, which will be delivered to various export markets around the world

ANI Middle East
ADNOC

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ADNOC Gas plc ("ADNOC Gas" or the "Company"), a world-class integrated gas processing company, today announced a three-year supply agreement with the French multi-energy company TotalEnergies Gas and Power Limited a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a French multinational energy company, for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The deal underscores ADNOC Gas' position as a global LNG export partner of choice and cement TotalEnergies as a key strategic partner for ADNOC Gas in the LNG market, representing another important milestone as ADNOC Gas expands its global reach.

Under the terms of the agreement, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Gas will supply TotalEnergies LNG, which will be delivered to various export markets around the world.

The agreement demonstrates ADNOC Gas' ability to meet the growing global demand for LNG, a critical energy transition fuel.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, "Our new LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies represents another significant milestone in our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthens our position as the LNG export partner of choice for leading global energy businesses.

This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers by offering supply security, price competitiveness, and flexibility. We look forward to continuing our long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies, building on our shared commitment to sustainability and the energy transition."

Also Read

Ahead of Arabian Travel Market, Abu Dhabi targets 24 mn visitors by 2023

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

US to start student visa application process for Fall session from mid-May

More than 780,000 take part in French May Day protests over pension reform

Apple-Masimo misappropriated trade secrets fight ends with no jury verdict

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

TotalEnergies has a longstanding presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) having operated in the country for more than 80 years.

"We are pleased to have signed this three-year contract with our long-standing strategic partner. These additional volumes will strengthen our global LNG portfolio, our ability to supply the growing Asian markets, and our ambition to accompany our customers in their energy transition," said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President of LNG at TotalEnergies.

The three-year contract is expected to commence in 2023 and will run through 2025, reinforcing both companies' positions as key players in the global LNG market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ADNOC LNG

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Rohini court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail
2 min read

Double engine govts working at cross purposes: Akhilesh jibe at BJP

Akhilesh Yadav
2 min read

US to start student visa application process for Fall session from mid-May

US Visa
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

United Nations
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon