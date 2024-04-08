'Huge opportunities to enhance Australia, India collab in skills training'

Sensex (    %)
                             
Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

There are huge opportunities to further enhance collaboration between India and Australia in the skills training area in sectors such as digital technology, renewable energy and infrastructure, High Commissioner of Australia to India Philip Green said on Monday.
He said Australia's skill training is globally competitive and its training courses are developed in consultation with the industry.
"We would like to be a bigger part of India's journey as it goes to fill its skills demand which is so massive over the next decade," Green said here at the Australia-India Skills Partnership Summit.
India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is growing at 8 per cent per annum and that makes it the fastest growing large economy on the planet.
"Every country in the world will be interested in India at this moment," he said, adding that the economies of the two countries are highly complementary.
 
"We have many of the skills and attributes, metals and minerals and energy that India would need for the next phase of its growth," the High Commissioner said, adding that a million people of Indian origin are there in Australia.
"I am very confident that we can build a strong partnership... one of the most important feels on which we think that partnership can built relates to skills and training," he said, adding, "our education and training providers already delivered skills training to almost 50 nations world wide".
Huge skills training opportunities are there in sectors like digital technology including applications for AI; energy (renewables); healthcare such as nursing and medical training, infrastructure, and logistics.
A 33-member Australian future skills delegation is here to build partnership momentum with Indian institutions, universities, and corporate providers.
The delegation is a part of Australian Government's Australia-India future skills initiative, a national priority programme that supports Australian skills providers, Indian skilling institutions and corporates to identify collaboration models and partnership for skills delivery in India to help meet New Delhi's labour force requirements.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

