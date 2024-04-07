Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Israel Defense Forces discover, demolish 900-mtr-long tunnel in Khan Yunis

Inside the tunnel, in the city's Al Amal neighbourhood, soldiers discovered large quantities of weapons and areas for Hamas operatives to rest

Israeli forces travel towards Gaza. The war against Hamas that erupted more than four months ago is stretching public finances by pushing the budget deep into the red. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis discovered and demolished a 900-meter tunnel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.
Inside the tunnel, in the city's Al Amal neighbourhood, soldiers discovered large quantities of weapons and areas for Hamas operatives to rest.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Soldiers encountered and killed a Hamas terrorist next to one of the shafts.
The IDF said that forces have been searching over 100 specific sites in Khan Yunis, and terror infrastructure has been uncovered at each location.
Throughout the fighting, the soldiers positioned themselves in strategic places, eliminated terrorists and struck combat compounds using precise munitions.
 
In one incident, using a precision missile, the forces eliminated two Hamas operatives and a Hamas team commander.
Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

Hamas' willingness to commit war crimes visible even from outer space: IDF

Mexico severs ties with Ecuador after cops arrest politician from embassy

Woman engineer among Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

US-China relationship on more stable footing, but more can be done: Yellen

Red Sea crisis: Yemen's Houthi forces say they targeted Western ships

Victory near, claims Netanyahu as Israel pulls some of its troops from Gaza

Topics : israel infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon