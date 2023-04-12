close

IAF chief flies sortie to mark completion of over 200,000 flying hours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter@ANI

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday flew a sortie in a Pilatus PC-7 MK II at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, to mark the completion of more than two lakh flying hours in a decade of operations by the aircraft.

The Indian Air Force tweeted and also shared pictures of the aircraft with the IAF chief onboard it.

"To commemorate the completion of over two lakh flying hours in a decade of operations by the Pilatus PC-7 MK II, the CAS, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flew a sortie in the aircraft today at Air Force Academy, Dundigal," the IAF tweeted.

Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II is a turboprop, tandem seating, basic trainer aircraft of the IAF. It is equipped with a glass cockpit, and modern navigation aids and is used for ab-initio training of flight cadets at the Air Force Academy.

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, in July 2018, handed over its 75th PC-7 MkII training aircraft to the IAF, marking the final delivery under a contract signed in 2012.

The first delivery had come in February 2013.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

