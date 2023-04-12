close

Newly-appointed govt teachers in MP to get full salary after one year: CM

Chouhan made this announcement at a programme held at his official residence for newly-inducted teachers, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video message earlier in the day

Press Trust of India Bhopal
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said newly-appointed government teachers will get 100 per cent salary after completion of one year in service.

Chouhan made this announcement at a programme held at his official residence for newly-inducted teachers, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video message earlier in the day.

"In the first year of service, teachers will get 70 per cent of the salary. From the second year, they will get a full 100 per cent salary. They will not have to wait for four years to get the full salary as per the provision made by the previous government in the state," Chouhan said in a veiled swipe at the erstwhile Congress government of Kamal Nath.

The Assembly polls in MP are due later this year.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Teachers

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

