4 Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station, two booked



The four personnel, in their mid 20s, were sleeping when the firing took place around 4:30 am in their barracks near the officers' mess in the artillery unit.

Four Army jawans were killed early Wednesday in firing inside a military station in Bathinda in Punjab, triggering a hunt for two men spotted at the scene of the attack with their faces covered and armed with a rifle and an axe.

Initially, the police suggested that it was an incident of "fratricide". However, officials later said there was no clarity on the incident yet.

According to "the information we have gathered so far, it is clear that it is not a terrorist act," a senior police officer said.



Army sources said a court of inquiry (CoI) will investigate the entire incident in addition to the ongoing probe by the state police with support from the force.

It is learnt that Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter.

A jawan saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered, coming out of the barracks after the firing. One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the jawan said, according to the police FIR.

It is suspected that an INSAS rifle, which was reported missing along with 28 rounds earlier this week, was used in the firing incident. The Army said on Wednesday a search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine.



Subsequently, two Army officers went inside the barracks and found Sagar Banne (25) and Yogesh Kumar J (24) in a pool of blood. In another room, the bodies of Santosh M Nagaral (25) and Kamalesh R (24), were found. The bodies bore bullet marks, according to the FIR.

The suspected attackers, who were of medium height, went towards a forested area near the barracks on seeing the jawan, according to the police FIR.



The Army has already informed the families of the deceased soldiers about the incident.

Banne and Nagaral hailed from Karnataka, while Kamalesh and Yogesh were from Tamil Nadu, police said.



"It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," the Army's South Western command said in a statement.

The Bathinda military station is one of the largest Army bases in the country and it comprises a significant number of operational units of the force.



It said the area remained sealed off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case.

After the firing incident, the Army deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area.



The Army said no individual has yet been detained or apprehended for the killing.

All aspects, including the possible case of involvement of the missing INSAS rifle, are being ascertained, it said.



According to the Army statement, "Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis." "The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided," it added.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police (Detective) Ajay Gandhi, who headed the police investigation, told reporters that 19 empty shells of an INSAS rifle were found from the spot.

Police officer Gandhi said CCTV footage is being scanned and the Army is conducting a cordon-and-search operation and the entire area has been sanitized.

In its statement, it requested the media to avoid rumours and refrain from speculations considering the sensitivities involved.