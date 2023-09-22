close
IAF considering induction of six additional Netra early-warning aircraft

The Netra Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&CS) aircraft is a multi-sensor platform developed by DRDO in collaboration with the laboratory under it - the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS)

'Netra' Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fly over Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. Phot: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to add more of the "Netra" (NEtworking TRaffic Analysis) early warning and control aircraft to increase its surveillance capabilities, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The significant development indicates IAF's confidence in the indigenously developed system that has demonstrated its capabilities to track enemy aircraft and direct quick responses during the Balakot operations in 2019, the report stated.

The IAF is considering inducting six additional aircraft as part of a $1 billion plan to improve its surveillance and tracking capabilities, the report said. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the IAF currently operates two Netra systems mounted on the Embraer 145 jet.

The proposed six additional systems will be installed on the same jet. However, efforts are being made to look for aircraft in the secondary market as the Embraer jets are no longer in production. The two Netra systems in service were used during the 2019 Balakot strikes.

What is the Netra system?

The Netra Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&CS) aircraft is a multi-sensor platform developed by DRDO in collaboration with the laboratory under it - the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS).

The Netra has an indigenously developed Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system mounted on the Embraer ERJ 145 twin-engine aircraft. The AESA radar is an airborne surveillance system with detection and tracking capabilities. It can track and find aircraft, missiles, ships and vehicles. It can also provide command and control to direct friendly forces.

As an operational platform, the Netra is extremely capable and can receive fuel in flight, which can double its flight time endurance to nine hours. The AESA radar mounted on the top of the aircraft's fuselage provides electronic scan coverage of 240 degrees up to a range of 500 km. This allows the Netra system to target the enemy deep into its territory without having to cross the international border or the LoC.

Topics : Indian Navy DRDO Indian Air Force surveillance Indian Army Indian Naval power BS Web Reports Defence reforms aircrafts

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

