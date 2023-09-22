Fire breaks out in parking of Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar, vehicles charred

One woman was rushed to hospital after being rescued from a high-storey building following a fire broke that out in a residential area in Ankur Vihar area of Ghaziabad past midnight, police said on Friday.

The blaze was reported from the parking area between two apartments in Ankur Vihar and over a dozen vehicles were damaged, they said adding that the firefighting personnel managed to completely douse the fire .

Fire Department officials said on reaching the site, they found vehicles parked in the ground floor parking of a four-storey building were on fire and that vehicles parked in the ground parking of a four-storey building located behind it had also caught fire

The parking of these two buildings were connected to each other through a large mesh gate on the ground floor.

Five women and three men trapped in their houses were rescued with the help of police and locals who pulled them out using a ladder.

One woman identified as Poonam Sharma was in an unconscious state and she and her husband were immediately rushed to the Joint District Hospital located in Loni.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said "Information was received about fire in vehicles at the parking. We also received information about people being stuck on the upper floors. Fire had spread in the basement. Firefighting operations and rescue operations were done. Around 12 two-wheelers and 4 four-wheelers fire vehicles were charred in the incident. Fire has been completely doused."

A total of 19 flats built in a four-storey building located at plot number B 11/4, in which about 4 two-wheelers parked in the parking lot were damaged in the fire, officials said

Four four-wheelers and about 8 two-wheelers parked in the parking on the ground floor of the four-storey building number MM-53 were damaged in the fire.