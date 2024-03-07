Sensex (    %)
                        
DU allocates Rs 67.71 crore for setting up WiFi in all college campuses

The WiFi (Wireless Fidelity) connectivity will be set up across about 90 colleges of Delhi University, on both north and south campuses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

The Delhi University has allocated a fund of Rs 67.71 crore for setting up a WiFi network across all its college campuses and in an upcoming girls' hostel in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, according to an official document.
The WiFi (Wireless Fidelity) connectivity will be set up across about 90 colleges of Delhi University, on both north and south campuses and the Dhaka Hostel complex, the document said.
The execution of the work will be funded from the loan corpus of Rs 938.33 crore taken by the varsity from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) in October last year to undertake various developmental projects.
A loan share of Rs 261.33 crore from this corpus has been sanctioned by the HEFA for setting up the WiFi network as well as to start the work for the construction of a building for the Faculty of Technology.
The HEFA is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education which provides financial assistance for the creation of educational infrastructure and research facilities in India's premier educational Institutions.
The Delhi University had applied for a HEFA loan in 2022 to meet its infrastructural needs and expansion plans including setting up DU's east Delhi campus in Surajmal Vihar, and opening a new college in Najafgarh, among other projects.
The agency has also approved proposals for five other projects to get funding from the HEFA loan, work on which will begin as and when the funds are sanctioned.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

