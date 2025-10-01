Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IBBI and ED reach solution on insolvency law and PMLA interface issues

IBBI and ED reach solution on insolvency law and PMLA interface issues

There have been issues in resolution of certain cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) where there have been suspected assets involving black money

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The IBC, introduced in 2016, provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board and the Enforcement Directorate have arrived at a solution to address the problem related to the interface between the insolvency law and the PMLA in resolving stressed assets.

"I hope that in a month or two, we should be able to issue a circular as to how to go about it so as to solve the problem," Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson Ravi Mital said on Wednesday.

There have been issues in resolution of certain cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) where there have been suspected assets involving black money. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can attach such assets. The IBC provides a moratorium on assets of an entity undergoing insolvency resolution process.

 

"There is a problem in the interface between the IBC and the PMLA. There is a case pending in the Supreme Court and we faced problems in some cases. So we have had discussions with ED and we have arrived at a solution. The solution will be good for the IBC and the PMLA. That is we will maintain the sanctity of both laws and try resolve the issues," Mital said.

He was speaking at the ninth annual day of the IBBI, which is a key institution under the IBC.

Also Read

reliance infrastructures rinfra

ED conducts searches at Reliance Infrastructure premises in Fema probe

Urvashi Rautela

Online betting case: Urvashi Rautela appears before ED in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate

Online betting case: ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors

Kerala High Court

Kerala HC upholds stay on commission to probe ED role in gold smuggling

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Actor Sonu Sood appears before ED in betting app linked PMLA case

The IBC, introduced in 2016, provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets.

Mital also said the IBBI is working on implementing certain directions made by the Supreme Court in two judgements related to the real estate sector.

"Recently, Supreme Court gave two judgements related to real estate. So we have started working on those directions given by the Supreme Court and in the next two, three months I hope that we should be able to implement those suggestions," he said.

Meanwhile, the IBBI is also working on draft regulations with respect to the proposed amendments to the IBC.

In August this year, the government introduced a bill to amend the Code in the Lok Sabha and was referred to a select committee of the House.

Various amendments proposed in the bill were decided upon after extensive stakeholder consultations, and back in January 2023, the government issued a discussion paper to seek stakeholder inputs on further improving the Code.

"We have started working on draft regulations so that as and when the Parliament approves it, we do not take much time in the process...," Mital said on Wednesday.

So far, the Code has undergone six legislative interventions since its enactment, and the last amendment was made in 2021.

After the first amendment in 2017, the Code was also amended once in 2018, twice in 2019 and once in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court Judge Bhushan Gavai addressing the 20th Justa Causa function organised by Babasaheb Ambedkar Collage of Law, in Nagpur on Saturday.

CJI Gavai's mother says she won't attend RSS centenary program on Oct 5

Modi, Narendra Modi

Demographic manipulation poses greater threat to social harmony: PM Modi

electricity, power sector

India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 86k students to benefit

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi posts best Jan-Sep air quality since 2018, AQI averages 164 this year

Topics : Enforcement Directorate IBBI Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code PMLA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon