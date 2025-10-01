Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

The peak power demand met during the month was 229.15 GW, which was significantly shorter than government projections

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Power consumption in the country grew 3.21 per cent to 145.91 billion units (BUs) in September as widespread rainfall kept temperatures in check in most parts of the country.

The peak power demand met during the month was 229.15 GW, which was significantly shorter than government projections.

Power consumption was recorded at 141.36 BUs in September 2024, according to official data.

The tepid increase in power consumption was attributed to widespread rainfall during the month in most parts of the country, which kept temperatures in check, experts said.

Various government sources had said the country will see the peak demand of 277 GW level by September.

 

However, the highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) in September remained at 229.15 GW, marginally down from 230.60 GW in September 2024.

Speaking to PTI in August, Ghanshyam Prasad, the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said the peak power demand is unlikely to touch the projected 277 GW this summer as intermittent rains have reduced the use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in October as well due moderation in temperature levels, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.

The four-month monsoon season came to an end on September 30, however, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 15 per cent more rainfall than normal in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

