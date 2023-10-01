ICAI signs MoU with J-K govt to promote skill development: Officials

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Taxes Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Srinagar on Saturday, an official statement said on Sunday.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
"The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various areas, including capacity building, skill development, and knowledge sharing," an official statement added.
As per the statement, it seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of ICAI to strengthen the taxation system in the state and promote transparency and efficiency.
The signing of the MoU signifies the commitment of the State Taxes Department and ICAI to work together to promote compliance with tax laws and ensure fair and equitable taxation practices, it said.
"It will help in building a robust tax administration system and improving taxpayer services," the statement added.
