ICAI to conduct foundation, intermediate examinations three times a year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct examinations for foundation and intermediate courses three times in a year.
Till now, the institute has been conducting these examinations twice a year.
"The intermediate and foundation course examinations will be conducted thrice in a year in the month of January, May/June and September," ICAI said in a release on Friday.
The decision was taken at ICAI's council meeting on March 7.
ICAI has more than 4 lakh members and 8.5 lakh students.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

