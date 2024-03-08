Deputy PM of New Zealand Winston Peters to visit India from March 10-13

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters is slated to visit India from March 10-13, his first to the country after the new government in New Zealand assumed office last November, officials said on Friday.

He will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters will be "paying an official visit to India on 10-13 March 2024" at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it said.

"Deputy Prime Minister Peters will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023. He had earlier visited India as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in February 2020," the statement said.

In Ahmedabad, he is expected to meet the political leadership of Gujarat on March 11.

"In New Delhi, Jaishankar and Peters are scheduled to hold a "bilateral meeting" on March 12 during which the entire gamut of our bilateral relationship with New Zealand is expected to be discussed," the statement said.

Peters is also scheduled to have meetings with other dignitaries during his official visit to India, officials said.

"India and New Zealand share warm and friendly relations based on commonalities of democratic traditions and shared values bolstered by strong people to people ties. The two countries are engaging in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and economy, defence and security, education and research, and environment and climate change," it added.