ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023: Over 40k students qualify foundation exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA foundation exam results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, that took place in December last year.

As per the ICAI press release, this year a total of 137153 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation Examination, out of which 71966 candidates are male and 65187 are female.

However, only 41,132 candidates managed to clear the CA Foundation examinations, where males are 21728 and females are 19404.

The pass percentage for the candidates is 29.99 per cent, while male and female pass percentages are 30.19 per cent and 29.77, respectively.

When did the CA Foundation Exam take place?





The CA Foundation exam was held on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. The exams were conducted in 562 examinations, and a total of 1,52,595 candidates were admitted.

How to check the CA Foundation 2023-24 result?

Candidates need to have registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers ready which is required to check the CA Foundation examination. You can also get your CA Foundation exam result through an email address.

Here are the simple steps to check your CA Foundation 2023-24 result:

First visit the official website, icai.org or icai.nic.in On the home page, check for the 'CA Foundation Result 2023' and click on it. On the new page, enter your roll number and pin number or application number. Your result will appear on your screen, you can check and download your result.

What is the pass percentage of the CA Foundation Examination?

Candidates should score 40 marks or above in each subject and 50 per cent of marks in aggregate to qualify for the CA Foundation exam. Institutes will give you the status of "pass with distinction" to obtain over 70 per cent marks in aggregate in the CA Foundation exam.