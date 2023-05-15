close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IIT Madras establishes CeRAI to promote ethical, responsible use of AI

The primary objective of CeRAI will be to produce high-quality research outputs, such as publishing research articles in high-impact journals/conferences, white papers, and patents, among others

BS Web Team New Delhi
Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has established a Centre for Responsible Artificial Intelligence (CeRAI) to promote the ethical and responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions. Google has contributed $1 million to the centre.
The centre was inaugurated on April 27 and conducted its first workshop on Monday.

"To help build a foundation of fairness, interpretability, privacy, and security, we are supporting the establishment of a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary Center for Responsible AI with a grant of $1 million to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras," said Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president (India), Google.
The primary objective of CeRAI will be to produce high-quality research outputs, such as publishing research articles in high-impact journals/conferences, white papers, and patents, among others. It will work towards creating technical resources such as curated datasets (universal as well as India-specific), software, toolkits, etc, in the domain of responsible AI.

The centre will also provide sector-specific recommendations and guidelines for policymakers related to generative AI. It will also conduct training and sensitisation programmes for the ethical and responsible use of generative AI.
"It is very important that those at the policymaking level and those who are working at the cutting-edge of developing technologies are aware of the risks and challenges that remain while we are using the same technologies for solving societal problems, ensuring access to healthcare, making healthcare more affordable and making education more inclusive and making agriculture more productive. There is a need for a non-biased and non-discriminatory AI framework as we have unique requirements that require customization as per our requirements," said Abhishek Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Digital India Corporation.  

Also Read

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

IIT Madras generates power from sea waves, aims to go commercial by 2024

IIT Madras launches Department of Medical Sciences and Technology

New CBI Director expert in tackling cybercrime faced Shivakumar's ire

SC dismisses plea seeking action against VP over remarks on judiciary

Around 99% of Indian pedestrians at risk of injury, reports Bosch

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally


In the initiative, CeRAI will engage with Nasscom, Vidhi Legal, and CMC Vellore among others.
Topics : IIT Madras Artificial Intelligence in health BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Tough future call: What happens if VIL isn't out of the woods in 4 years?
2 min read

Impact of heat index: Delhi recorded 40.9°C on Sunday but it felt like 45°C

Delhi Weather
2 min read

Aryan case: Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI radar

Sameer Wankhede
4 min read

Patel Engineering net profit grows to Rs 84.3 cr in March quarter

Profit
2 min read

Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change

Climate Change
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

Govt imposes import ban on 928 defence items in self-reliance push

defence
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon