Illegal dyeing units in Delhi: NGT seeks report within 5 weeks from DPCC

The National Green Tribunal has sought a "fresh report" within five weeks from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee regarding the illegal operation of several dyeing units in the national capital.

The tribunal was hearing a petition, which alleged that dyeing units in Bindapur, Matiala, Ranhola, Khyala, Meethapur, Badarpur, Mukundpur and Kirar are violating provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the report of an earlier panel and said most of the dyeing units were not inspected on the plea that they were found to be locked.

The bench noted the Delhi Pollution Control Committee counsel's submission that inspection teams visited 50 of the total 70 dyeing units. However, as several of these factories were found to be locked, these required re-inspection.

The tribunal, in an order passed on October 4, noted that the committee's counsel had sought four weeks to complete inspection of all the units.

"Let the fresh report be submitted within five weeks," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

Also Read NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years Meeting to select new Delhi Congress chief held at DPCC office: Report NGT panel to revisit clearance granted for Great Nicobar Island project Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management CM Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan of 14,871 works worth over Rs 53,000 cr Semiconductors, Industry 4.0 to be discussed at Vibrant Gujarat 2024: CM Newsclick row: Order remanding Purkayastha in police custody under HC radar InGovern raises concerns with FinMin about Flipkart hiring ex-CCI officer Congress President slams BJP for making 'baseless' corruption allegations

The matter has been listed to November 29 for further proceedings.