Illegal dyeing units in Delhi: NGT seeks report within 5 weeks from DPCC

The matter has been listed to November 29 for further proceedings

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has sought a "fresh report" within five weeks from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee regarding the illegal operation of several dyeing units in the national capital.
The tribunal was hearing a petition, which alleged that dyeing units in Bindapur, Matiala, Ranhola, Khyala, Meethapur, Badarpur, Mukundpur and Kirar are violating provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the report of an earlier panel and said most of the dyeing units were not inspected on the plea that they were found to be locked.
The bench noted the Delhi Pollution Control Committee counsel's submission that inspection teams visited 50 of the total 70 dyeing units. However, as several of these factories were found to be locked, these required re-inspection.
The tribunal, in an order passed on October 4, noted that the committee's counsel had sought four weeks to complete inspection of all the units.
"Let the fresh report be submitted within five weeks," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

The matter has been listed to November 29 for further proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Green Tribunal ngt Delhi Pollution

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

