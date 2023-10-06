Semiconductors, Industry 4.0 to be discussed at Vibrant Gujarat 2024: CM

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will see seminars and discussions being held in areas including semiconductor manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility, sustainable manufacturing, renewable energy, and industry 4.0, said CM Bhupendra Patel on Friday during his address at the curtain-raiser event in Delhi.

“Today the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become one of the most prestigious forums for business networking, knowledge sharing, and socio-economic development across the globe”, the CM said. He further added that the state has established itself as the preferred destination for semiconductor and display fab manufacturing in the country.

The CM also announced that the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and the inauguration ceremony will be attended by heads of states, global CEOs, ministers from foreign countries, and other dignitaries.

The 2024 edition of the summit is scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 January 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The theme of the summit is "Gateway to the Future", and will further work towards the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047", said the CM during the event.

The event in Delhi was attended by senior business executives and officials from the state and central government. Emphasising on the key focus areas of the 2024 summit, Shri S.J Haider, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, Gujarat government, said that the state's focus is on becoming a hub for semiconductors, green hydrogen and its derivatives, high-tech manufacturing, and consumer goods. He further assured that the government is ready to facilitate the investors with the required support in these areas.

Recently, the Gujarat government celebrated 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat summit. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The last edition of the summit was held in 2019, and after a five-year pause, it will resume in 2024.

Also Read L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units Newsclick row: Order remanding Purkayastha in police custody under HC radar InGovern raises concerns with FinMin about Flipkart hiring ex-CCI officer Congress President slams BJP for making 'baseless' corruption allegations Mizoram polls: Congress leader blames MNF government for drug abuse problem Remove child sexual abuse material: Centre warns X, YouTube, Telegram

“Proactive policy-led approach, ease of doing business, investor-friendly attitude, and strong industrial infrastructure are the reasons why Gujarat has been the most preferred destination for investment in India for the last two decades,” said Patel while emphasising the achievements of the summit.