InGovern raises concerns with FinMin about Flipkart hiring ex-CCI officer

InGovern suggests that the integrity of the ongoing CCI probes into e-commerce behemoths Flipkart-Walmart and Amazon is questionable

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Ruchika ChitravanshiPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
InGovern Research Services, a leading corporate governance advisory firm, said it has lodged an official complaint with the Finance Minister's Office and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) raising concerns about a breach of trust. InGovern expressed apprehensions regarding the recruitment of a former CCI member by Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart in March 2023. It highlighted that Anku Sharma, a former pivotal member of the CCI team tasked with investigating Flipkart, joined Flipkart-Walmart as an Antitrust – Subject Matter Expert in March 2023. InGovern contends that Sharma's move casts significant doubts about the impartiality of CCI’s investigations, potentially undermining its integrity.

“There is a high likelihood that the investigation by CCI might have been undermined during the period Mr Sharma was part of the investigation team at the CCI,” InGovern claimed. “The entire sequence of events appears quite dubious, casting aspersions on the impartiality of the investigation. Hence, all the findings of the CCI during Mr Sharma’s tenure might be considered compromised.”

InGovern suggests that the integrity of the ongoing CCI probes into e-commerce behemoths Flipkart-Walmart and Amazon is questionable. Since 2020, the CCI has been diligently investigating e-commerce entities, delving into allegations of market monopolisation and anti-competitive behaviours. These encompass claims of preferential treatment for certain sellers and misuse of dominant market standings.

InGovern has also proposed the commencement of a fresh investigation into this antitrust issue and urged the adoption of suitable measures to rectify any irregularities within the CCI. The firm is awaiting subsequent actions from the CCI in response to its communication and remains unwavering in its pursuit of promoting corporate governance and transparency.

An email sent to Flipkart pertaining to this issue remained unacknowledged at the time of publication. Sharma held a position as a legal expert in the office of the Director General, Competition Commission of India from March 2021 to January 2022. Subsequently, he was affiliated with the law firm Spice Route Legal from February 2022 to February 2023. He was enlisted by Flipkart as an antitrust subject matter expert in March this year.

According to sources, the CCI mandates individuals occupying the roles of chairperson or member to undergo a cooling-off period of two years post their tenure's conclusion. “The individual (Sharma) in question had joined the investigative team as a researcher on a contract basis and isn't obligated to abide by any such cooling-off period. Regardless, the investigation is still in progress, making it premature to conclude its integrity has been compromised,” stated an individual.

Topics : CCI Flipkart Walmart Amazon

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon