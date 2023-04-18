IMD issues heatwave warning in parts of Bihar for 2 days from Tuesday

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul and several other districts of Bihar.

Besides, a yellow' warning has also been sounded in Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria and Munger.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning.

People are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration, a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad and Supaul districts in Bihar in the next two days, according to the latest weather bulletin issued by the department's Patna Centre.

The mercury level crossed 43 degrees Celsius or above in Sheikhpura, Khagaria, Patna, Gaya and Dehri on Monday.

Also Read 13 wagons of goods train derail near freight corridor in Bihar's Dehri Gadkari inaugurates 1.5 km long elevated bridge on Son river in Bihar Ganga water scheme to soon meet drinking water needs in Nawada: Nitish Bihar discovers deposits of critical minerals, preps for auctioning rights 2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28 No absolute concept of man or woman, can't be about genitals, says SC Every two days, someone gets killed in police firing or encounter in India As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers Birth Control Rules 2023: Govt lays rules to control dog population Pak ISI head briefs chief justice over security challenges for Punjab polls

Temperatures on April 17 remained at or above 42 degrees Celsius at Banka (42.9), Jamui (42.7), Nalanda (42.7) Bhojpur (42.6) and Siwan (42.6).