IMD issues heatwave warning in parts of Bihar for 2 days from Tuesday

The meteorological department uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning

Press Trust of India Patna
Motorists shield themselves from the sun in Bhopal, Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul and several other districts of Bihar.

Besides, a yellow' warning has also been sounded in Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria and Munger.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning.

People are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration, a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad and Supaul districts in Bihar in the next two days, according to the latest weather bulletin issued by the department's Patna Centre.

The mercury level crossed 43 degrees Celsius or above in Sheikhpura, Khagaria, Patna, Gaya and Dehri on Monday.

Temperatures on April 17 remained at or above 42 degrees Celsius at Banka (42.9), Jamui (42.7), Nalanda (42.7) Bhojpur (42.6) and Siwan (42.6).

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

