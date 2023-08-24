Confirmation

IMD issues red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in HP for next 2 days

During the past 24 hours, Shimla recorded 190 mm of rain, and during one hour, it recorded 60 mm of rain in the morning, an official said

Heavy Rainfall

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, officials said.
Meanwhile, as Shimla continues to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the problems of the common people have increased as people face a slew of problems caused by the rain, including water logging, landslides, and uprooting of trees, which in turn has not only caused inconvenience for people but also put their lives in danger.
During the past 24 hours, Shimla recorded 190 mm of rain, and during one hour, it recorded 60 mm of rain in the morning, an official said.
One of the local residents, while speaking to ANI, shared his plight and said, "I am from Sanjauli. The roads are blocked, trees are uprooted, and we are facing problems due to water logging on roads. The situation is getting worse," said a local resident.
Another resident said, "There is a fear of landslides and the uprooting of trees all around. I am in a state of shivering due to fear. It was difficult for us to be here in this tough condition of heavy rainfall," another local resident said.
Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.
According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8,014.61 crore since June 24.
A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.
A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.
Seventeen bodies have been recovered to date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Shimla IMD heavy rains Monsoon

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

