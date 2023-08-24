Delhi: Five pending traffic violations can log you out of Vahan portal

Delhi government's transport department announced that defaulters of traffic fines with more than five pending challans might not be able to carry out crucial work related to their vehicle through the online Vahan portal, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). Evaders of traffic challans will not be able to go online to record a change of ownership and get a vehicle fitness certificate through the government's portal.



According to traffic police data, Over 20,684 vehicles have breached traffic rules more than 100 times each and haven't yet paid the challan. An official was quoted as saying that Delhi Traffic Police had informed the Delhi government's transport department of the numerous cases of people not paying the online fines.



According to the rules set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the transport department can bar those with several pending challans from accessing online transactions. An official stated that the department will put vehicles of people with over five pending challans for more than 90 days in the 'not to be transacted' category on the Vahan portal.

By June 30, the traffic department had issued 26 million notices to 5.8 million vehicles, out of which 22 million notices are yet to be acknowledged by 5.1 million vehicles.



Among the pending notices, 6.7 million challans have been issued to 165,072 vehicles against whom there are 20 or more notices still to be paid. 1.6 million vehicles were connected with other traffic violations and were booked 504,958 times after being intercepted by traffic officers.



An official stated that the measure is being taken so that serial offenders pay the fines as they tend to break traffic laws repeatedly. People avoiding the fines make the process of enforcement rudderless. Sparing such violators puts the lives of other road users at risk.



To check the status of the e-challan, users must go to the Parivahan website

- Go to the Parivahan e-challan webpage.

- Enter your challan number/vehicle number/ driving license number to obtain details.

- The website will display a list of your e-challans.

- Click on the challan for details on offence history and pending fines.

What is Parivahan?



The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched the Parivahan web interface for tracking a user's e-challan status online.



Required documents to register on Parivahan

E-mail address, mobile number, vehicle number and chassis number



How to register for Parivahan online service

-Using your e-mail address and mobile number, you can register on the portal.-

-An activation link along with OTP will be sent to your email address to activate user id.

-You can activate user id and set the password after clicking the activation link.

-Now, enter your vehicle registration number and click on Generate OTP.

-Select the service you want to avail by clicking the respective link.

-Enter your details according to the form displayed on the Vahan website. For Example: Appointment details, documents upload and fee payment.

-Book your appointment to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify your details.

-Print the receipt once the payment is done.



How to pay challan through online mode?

Users can pay their challan by using the-challan website Parivahan Sewa.

- Go to the Parivahan e-challan website.

- Enter username and password.

- You can enter the details of their challan number/Vehicle number/Driving License number.

- Enter the captcha code and log in.

- Your e-challans will be displayed on the website. Select a challan to complete the payment.

- Details of the pending fine will be displayed on the screen.

- Complete the payment.

- You will receive a confirmation through an SMS after completing the payment.