Home / India News / IMD warns of rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR, AQI remains 'poor'

IMD warns of rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR, AQI remains 'poor'

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius for today

New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Delhi is set to witness a further rise in temperature in the coming few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department informed that the temperature will rise around two to three degrees Celsius in many states, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar.
 
Some regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are likely to get some relief due to light rainfall, expected in these parts. The northeastern and southern states are likely to get light to heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.
 

Delhi weather forecast for today

 
The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius for today. Delhi residents can expect a partly cloudy sky, with gusty winds reaching up to 30 km/h. Thunderstorms with lightning are predicted later in the day.  
 
 

Weather forecast for the week

 
Delhi residents can expect a partly cloudy sky on April 27. The sky will mostly remain clear on April 28, with temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius. The following day, April 29, will bring clear skies and strong surface winds of 20 to 30 km/h, with temperatures hovering between 38 degree Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

From April 30 to May 2, expect a partly cloudy sky with strong winds of 15 to 25 km/h. Residents are advised to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid travel, particularly during peak hours. A Western Disturbance and upper cyclonic circulation are currently affecting Northwest India, contributing to these weather conditions.
 

Delhi air quality worsens, remains 'poor'

 
Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 215 at 7 am on April 27, compared with 254 at the same time a day earlier.
 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR worsened, with most locations falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 247 at 4 pm on April 26. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 228, placing it in the 'poor’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 181 and 210, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI declined to 214.
   

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

