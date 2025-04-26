Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi expresses grief over Nuh road accident, offers condolences

PM Modi expresses grief over Nuh road accident, offers condolences

The Prime Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident, assuring that the state government would provide the necessary assistance

Modi, Narendra Modi

The impact was so intense that six workers died on the spot, while five others were left critically injured. | (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in a tragic road accident in Haryana's Nuh.

The Prime Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident, assuring that the state government would provide the necessary assistance.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office posted, "The accident that happened in Nuh, Haryana, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Additionally, I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. The state government is making every possible effort for relief and rescue."

 

As many as seven people lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup van lost control and rammed into them while they were cleaning a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahim Bas village, Firozpur Jhirka, in Nuh district, Haryana.

As per the reports, the accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. when a group of workers was performing routine maintenance on the high-speed corridor.

According to police officials, the pickup van, heading from Delhi towards Alwar, veered out of control and collided violently with the workers.

The impact was so intense that six workers died on the spot, while five others were left critically injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Corruption, bribe

Rs 550 cr medical purchase scam: Chargesheet against six in Chhattisgarh

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Boosting exports and cutting imports key to India's strength: Nitin Gadkari

NEET UG

NTA launches portal to report suspicious claims related to NEET-UG exam

Keshav Prasad Maurya

'Fake degree' row: Allahabad HC admits plea against UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya

Ranya Rao

Actress Ranya booked under COFEPOSA Act in ₹12 crore gold smuggling case

Topics : Narendra Modi Haryana road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon