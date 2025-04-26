Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vizag will emerge as game changer in 'Swarna Andhra' vision: CM Naidu

Vizag will emerge as game changer in 'Swarna Andhra' vision: CM Naidu

The chief minister noted that there are ample opportunities to transform the city into a financial capital and a knowledge hub

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu wants to transform the state to achieve a GSDP of $2.4 trillion. | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the port city of Visakhapatnam will emerge as a game changer in achieving the 'Swarna Andhra' (golden Andhra Pradesh) vision.

By 2047, Naidu wants to transform the state to achieve a GSDP of $2.4 trillion with a per capita income of $42,000, among other targets under the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision.

The chief minister noted that there are ample opportunities to transform the city into a financial capital and a knowledge hub.

"Visakhapatnam with the highest per capita income in Andhra Pradesh state will be a game changer in achieving Swarna Andhra," Naidu said addressing a meeting on the sidelines of inaugurating Andhra Medical College's centenary building.

 

Naidu added that key changes will occur in the city in the next two to three years which would include Bhogapuram Airport and the completion of metro rail in a definite period, along with other new projects in future.

Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

