IMD Weather 2024: Heavy rainfall in multiple parts of India, details here

On July 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Gujarat and Rajasthan, predicting heavy rain for the day. The IMD also predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi during the following five days The Met Department in its forecast also said that the national capital will likely get isolated, heavy rain until July 31. According to the weather office, heavy rain is likely to fall on July 30 and 31 in some parts of the national capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD's forecast for west and central India The IMD has estimated widespread light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. It anticipates severe rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Kutch on July 29, and Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on August 1 and 2.

Severe rainfall is also estimated at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on July 29, 31 and August 1 and 2, Chhattisgarh during July 30-August 2, Konkan, Saurashtra, and Kutch on July 30, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during July 29-31.

IMD's forecast 2024: North-west India

Isolated "very heavy rainfall" is probable in Rajasthan on July 29, in West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 31, and in Uttarakhand on July 31 and August 1, as per the IMD forecast.

The weather office anticipated heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir until August 1, in Himachal Pradesh until July 30 and on August 1, and in Uttarakhand until July 30. The Haryana and Delhi regions will probably observe wet spells until July 31. Heavy rain has been anticipated for Rajasthan today and for Uttar Pradesh on July 30 and August 1.

IMD's forecast 2024: South peninsular India

Widespread moderate rainfall is anticipated over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Mahe alongside thunderstorms and lightning over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, and isolated to scattered rain over Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the following five days. It also anticipated severe rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on July 29, Kerala, and Mahe during July 29–31.

IMD's weather forecast: East and Northeast India

The IMD has estimated fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and lightning over East India and scattered to fairly widespread rain alongside thunderstorms and lightning probability over Northeast India during the following five days.

Severe rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jharkhand on July 31, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura during July 30-August 2. Isolated severe rainfall is likely over Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura on July 29, Meghalaya, Assam and Odisha during July 29–August 2, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 29, August 1 and 2, West Bengal and Sikkim during July 30–August 2, and Jharkhand on July 30, August 1 and 2.