6 dead in Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues 'red' alert in state

Maharashtra has been heavily impacted by relentless rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuring over 12 in rain-related incidents. The torrential downpour has led to severe flooding, especially in low-lying areas, forcing evacuation of hundreds of residents to safer locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. In Pune, the Fire Brigade has rescued and relocated around 160 people from flood-affected low-lying areas. More than 200 firefighters and officers were mobilised for these rescue efforts.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains led to flight cancellations

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulted in the cancellation of 11 flights and the diversion of 10 others to nearby airports on Thursday. The Mumbai airport had to suspend runway operations twice due to poor visibility, causing major disruptions. Residents in the impacted areas have been advised to stay alert and adhere to official safety guidelines.

CM Eknath Shinde reviews situation

Amid ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assessed the current conditions in the state on Thursday. He contacted the Raigad collector, instructing him to assist all those affected by the floods and promising comprehensive support.



In a press statement, the IMD stated, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 25-27 and in Konkan and Goa on July 25 and July 26 and Gujarat region on July 25.”

Schools and colleges closed in Mumbai

As a preventive step, local authorities have announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Navi Mumbai, Panvel City, and Raigad district today due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai’s Powai Lake reaches full capacity



Mumbai’s Powai Lake has reached its maximum capacity due to heavy rainfall over the past few days. The incessant downpour has caused water levels to rise significantly, leading to the lake overflowing.







This persistent rain has not only filled Powai Lake to its limit but has also resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruptions across different parts of the city.



In Pune, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh announced that residents in flood-prone areas have been evacuated to safer locations. Around 2,700 individuals have been moved to secure areas. Commissioner Singh urged the public to cooperate with rescue efforts and stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

