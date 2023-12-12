In relief to passengers, UP govt announces 10% discount on AC bus fares

In a major relief to bus passengers in the chilly winter, the Yogi government has decided to give a 10 per cent discount on fares in air-conditioned (AC) buses in Uttar Pradesh. Passengers will be able to avail of this discount from December 16, 2023.

Notably, this fare relaxation by the state government has been provided as a special winter discount from December 16, 2023, to February 28, 2024.

UP Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Singh said that passengers will also have the facility to travel in air-conditioned buses run by the Transport Corporation by paying 10 per cent less fare during the winter season.

He mentioned that viewing less traffic of passengers in air-conditioned services with the onset of winter season, the fares of air-conditioned buses are being reduced. The fare for AC 3x2 buses will now be Rs 1.47 per km per seat. Similarly, the fare for AC 2x2 buses will be Rs 1.74, the fare for AC sleeper buses will be Rs 2.33 and the fare for Volvo (high-end) will be Rs 2.58 per km per seat.

Dayashankar Singh informed that this decision has been taken after due consideration to make AC services profitable. Notably, fuel consumption decreases in winter and at the same time, the load factor also reduces due to higher fares.

The Transport Minister said that it has come to notice that the travel facility for the differently-abled is not allowed in the newly operated Rajdhani buses. He instructed the officials to ensure travel facilities for Divyangjan in Rajdhani buses as the fares of Rajdhani buses have now been made equivalent to regular buses.